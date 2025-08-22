$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
The Guardian

Japan's rice prices up 91% in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Japan's rice prices rose by 90.7% in July, a slowdown compared to previous months. Core inflation fell to 3.1%, but remains above the Bank of Japan's target.

Japan's rice prices up 91% in a year

Rice prices in Japan rose by 90.7% in July year-on-year, according to official data released on Friday, but the pace of growth slowed compared to previous months, bringing some relief to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Ishiba's future is uncertain after his coalition lost its majority in both houses in this year's elections, amidst voters, angered by rising prices, abandoning his long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party.

Rice prices have surged in recent months due to supply issues related to a very hot summer in 2023 and panic buying after a "mega-earthquake" warning last year, among other factors.

Overall, Japan's core inflation fell to 3.1% from 3.3% in June. But it remains above the Bank of Japan's 2% target, strengthening expectations for interest rate hikes this year. The measure, which excludes fresh food prices, was slightly above market expectations of 3.0%. Excluding energy, consumer prices rose by 3.4% – the same as in June.

The Bank of Japan last raised interest rates in January but is reluctant to further tighten monetary policy. It believes that inflation above target is caused by temporary factors, including the price of rice.

This month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent increased pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise rates, stating that the central bank was "behind the curve" on inflation.

"While inflation is likely to fall a little further in the coming months, this should not prevent the Bank of Japan from resuming its tightening cycle in October," said Abhijit Surya of Capital Economics on Friday.

In June, the price of rice was 100.2% higher than a year earlier. In May, this figure was 101.7%.

Ishiba appointed a new agriculture minister, and his government released emergency stocks to lower prices.

Earlier this month, Japan announced a change in its long-standing policy of encouraging farmers to grow crops other than rice.

US President Donald Trump also wants Japan to import more American rice.

Last week, data showed that Japan's economy grew by 1.0% year-on-year in the second quarter.

These figures indicate that the economy was less affected by US tariffs than feared.

But other data released on Wednesday showed that exports to the United States fell by 10.1% in July, and car prices decreased by 28.4%.

Initially, Trump imposed general tariffs of 10% on Japan, as well as tariffs of 27.5% on cars.

Japan's automotive industry, which includes giants like Toyota and Honda, provides about 8% of the country's jobs.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news