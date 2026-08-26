Japan's prime minister said she would "protect" the ICC from U.S. attempts to "eliminate" the court

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that Tokyo would continue to support the International Criminal Court amid pressure from the United States. Bloomberg reported this, UNN writes.

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As the ICC’s largest financial donor, we must protect this important institution – Takaichi said after the United States imposed sanctions on the court’s president, Tomoko Akane.

According to the Japanese prime minister, Tokyo repeatedly urged Washington not to impose sanctions against Akane, but the United States ignored these appeals. Japan also plans to continue supporting the ICC president and, if necessary, may raise this issue with the American side.

UN Secretary-General seriously concerned about US sanctions against the International Criminal Court

Washington accuses the ICC of politicization and exceeding its powers. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration of Donald Trump intends to systematically "eliminate" the court so that it does not pose a threat to American sovereignty.

In 2024, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and earlier for Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin. The United States and Israel are not parties to the Rome Statute, on the basis of which the court operates.

The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane