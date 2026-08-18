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The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5848 views

The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane and senior counsel Fadi El Abdallah. The decision was made by the Trump administration to protect Americans from the court's actions.

The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane

On Tuesday, August 18, the United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane and the court's senior counsel, Abdoulaye Seye. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Rubio said that the administration of President Donald Trump had added Akane and Seye to the sanctions list in accordance with an executive order by the White House chief that provides for the possibility of imposing restrictions on officials of the International Criminal Court.

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on ICC President Tomoko Akane and Senior Counsel Abdoulaye Seye as part of our unwavering mission to protect Americans from this sham court. In honoring our Declaration of Independence, Americans will never be taken outside the country to stand trial for fabricated crimes

- Rubio wrote.

Tomoko Akane is a Japanese judge and heads the International Criminal Court. Abdoulaye Seye is the court's senior counsel and a citizen of Senegal. The United States is not a state party to the ICC.

Trump's Policy Toward the ICC

The new sanctions are the latest step by the Trump administration against the International Criminal Court. Washington had previously imposed personal restrictions on ICC judges and prosecutors, in particular over the court's activities concerning Israel and investigations involving U.S. military personnel.

Trump stated that the US campaign against the ICC is aimed at protecting Netanyahu, not himself01.08.26, 04:16 • 4568 views

Akane is also wanted in Russia. In July 2023, the Russian Interior Ministry placed her on its wanted list after she was among the judges who supported issuing an arrest warrant for Putin.

In June, three International Criminal Court judges filed a lawsuit against Trump and his administration over the sanctions imposed. They claim that such restrictions are illegal.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan officially dismissed after harassment scandal25.07.26, 09:50 • 4438 views

Stepan Haftko

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