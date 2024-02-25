Japanese Prime Minister calls on G7 leaders to show solidarity in support of Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has called on the Group of Seven countries to demonstrate solidarity in supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions against Russia in light of the protracted hostilities between the two countries. This was reported by NHK, according to UNN.

It is important to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine now, as the situation is difficult due to the protracted fighting. Supporting the country will remain one of his top priorities this year, - said Kishida Fumio.

Details

He also spoke about the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Promoting Economic Growth and Reconstruction, which took place in Tokyo on February 19. According to him, the two countries signed more than 50 memorandums of cooperation, including on landmine clearance and agricultural recovery.

Kishida said he plans to impose additional sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations. He also noted that he wants to work with the G7 countries to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace.

He emphasized that arms exports from North Korea to Russia are a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The Prime Minister of Japan said that the use of North Korean-made ballistic missiles in Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal saidthat Japan should become one of the leaders in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine's economy after a visit to Tokyo, where 56 documents were signed, including on double taxation, Japanese investment, loans to support Ukrainian business and infrastructure projects.