Japanese Ambassador congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day in Ukrainian: video

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day in Ukrainian, emphasizing that the courage and resilience of the citizens inspire the world.

The diplomat confirmed that Japan remains on Ukraine's side, and at the end of his address, he proclaimed: "Glory to Ukraine."

The video was published by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The ambassador's video address was recorded in Kyiv near the Alley of Fallen Heroes on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. In his speech, Masashi Nakagome emphasized that the courage of Ukrainians in their struggle for independence and freedom inspires not only him personally but the entire world.

The diplomat thanked Ukrainians for their resilience and stressed that Japan would continue to support Ukraine.

At the end of his greeting, the ambassador delivered the traditional Ukrainian greeting: "Glory to Ukraine," emphasizing Japan's solidarity with the Ukrainian people on this important day. The speech received a positive response on social media.

Recall

Dozens of heads of state and government, including the US and China, sent congratulations to Ukraine on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Independence. President Zelenskyy thanked them for their support in the fight against Russian aggression.