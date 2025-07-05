Japan rocked by earthquakes, authorities dismiss "end of the world" hype

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 63464 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 125352 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 65446 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 77061 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 106098 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 188208 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195385 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171455 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168284 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104251 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.6m/s
38%
753mm
Popular news
Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territoriesJuly 4, 11:11 PM • 8689 views
Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancerJuly 4, 11:52 PM • 6691 views
NVIDIA became the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft and AppleJuly 5, 12:34 AM • 5320 views
Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in KyivJuly 5, 01:51 AM • 7560 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline05:41 AM • 3152 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 63464 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 125352 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 89805 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 94805 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 199934 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 42 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 129413 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 160202 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 134941 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 135810 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Japan rocked by earthquakes, authorities dismiss "end of the world" hype

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

The Japanese government has warned of possible strong earthquakes southwest of the main islands, urging people not to believe unsubstantiated forecasts. This comes after a series of tremors fueled rumors of a "great catastrophe," which affected tourism.

Japan rocked by earthquakes, authorities dismiss "end of the world" hype

The Japanese government on Saturday warned of new possible strong earthquakes in the waters southwest of its main islands, but urged the public not to believe unsubstantiated predictions of a "great catastrophe," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Friday, authorities evacuated some residents from remote islands located near the epicenter of a magnitude 5.5 earthquake near the southernmost main island of Kyushu.

This earthquake on Thursday, strong enough to make it difficult to stand, was one of more than 1,000 tremors in the islands of Kagoshima Prefecture over the past two weeks, fueling rumors that arose from comic book predictions that a "great catastrophe" would strike the country this month.

"With our current scientific knowledge, it is difficult to predict the exact time, place or scale of an earthquake," said Ayataka Ebita, director of the Earthquake and Tsunami Monitoring Division of the Japan Meteorological Agency, after a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the area again on Saturday.

"We ask people to base their understanding on scientific evidence," Ebita said at a press conference.

The manga, which some interpreted as predicting a catastrophic event on Saturday, prompted some travelers to avoid Japan. According to the latest data, arrivals from Hong Kong, where rumors are widely circulating, decreased by 11% in May compared to the same month last year.

Japan has seen a record number of visitors this year, with a record monthly high of 3.9 million travelers recorded in April.

Re Tatsuki, the artist of The Future I Saw manga, first published in 1999 and reissued in 2021, stated in a statement published by her publisher that she is "not a prophet."

Addition

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active regions. It accounts for about one-fifth of all earthquakes of magnitude 6 and above.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Japan Meteorological Agency
Reuters
Kyushu
Hong Kong
Japan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9