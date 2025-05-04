Japan protests against China's "invasion" of disputed islands

Tokyo is protesting against Beijing's actions - the Japanese Foreign Ministry has stated about the "invasion" of the PRC into the airspace and territorial waters around the disputed islands.

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi sent a "strong protest" to the Chinese ambassador yesterday evening "due to the intrusion of four Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands."

Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Funakoshi again expressed a very serious protest to Chinese Ambassador Jianggao in connection with the invasion of four Chinese marine police ships into Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands. - the statement reads.

It is also known about the violation of Japanese airspace by a PRC helicopter.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry sent a protest to the Chinese Embassy related to the "violation of Japanese airspace around the islands by a helicopter launched from a ship." The Japanese government called on the Chinese government to prevent a recurrence of a similar incident.

The Philippines landed on the islands of Sandy Cay 1, 2 and 3 in the South China Sea. This was a response to China's claim of control over the disputed reef.

The Chinese Coast Guard established control over Sandy Cay by raising the PRC flag. The reef is of strategic importance as it allows to control the island of Titu.