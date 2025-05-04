$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 32338 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 84289 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 78880 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 60909 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 74115 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 72696 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 59696 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 74230 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 106008 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46980 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Japan protests against China's "invasion" of disputed islands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Tokyo has lodged a strong protest with the Chinese ambassador over the intrusion of coast guard ships into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands. A violation of airspace by a Chinese helicopter has also been recorded.

Japan protests against China's "invasion" of disputed islands

Tokyo is protesting against Beijing's actions - the Japanese Foreign Ministry has stated about the "invasion" of the PRC into the airspace and territorial waters around the disputed islands.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Details

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi sent a "strong protest" to the Chinese ambassador yesterday evening "due to the intrusion of four Chinese coast guard ships into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands."

Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Funakoshi again expressed a very serious protest to Chinese Ambassador Jianggao in connection with the invasion of four Chinese marine police ships into Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands.

- the statement reads.

It is also known about the violation of Japanese airspace by a PRC helicopter.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry sent a protest to the Chinese Embassy related to the "violation of Japanese airspace around the islands by a helicopter launched from a ship." The Japanese government called on the Chinese government to prevent a recurrence of a similar incident.

Let us remind you

The Philippines landed on the islands of Sandy Cay 1, 2 and 3 in the South China Sea. This was a response to China's claim of control over the disputed reef.

The Chinese Coast Guard established control over Sandy Cay by raising the PRC flag. The reef is of strategic importance as it allows to control the island of Titu.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Philippines
China
Japan
