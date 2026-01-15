$43.180.08
Japan confirmed the presence of a Russian reconnaissance ship near its territorial waters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The Japanese Ministry of Defense confirmed the presence of a Russian Vishnya-class reconnaissance ship near the islands of Yonaguni and Miyako from January 13 to 15. The vessel with hull number 535 was observed by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Japan confirmed the presence of a Russian reconnaissance ship near its territorial waters

The Japanese Ministry of Defense confirmed that a Russian Vishnya-class intelligence ship entered the contiguous zones around Yonaguni and Miyako islands from January 13 to 15, after which it headed into the Pacific Ocean. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Joint Staff, the vessel with hull number 535 was detected moving northeast through the contiguous zone of Yonaguni Island, and later passed through waters that included the contiguous zone of Miyako Island. The Ministry stated that the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) maintained constant surveillance throughout the ship's passage.

The Joint Staff noted that the surveillance was conducted by the MSDF destroyer "Ikazuchi" of the 1st Escort Division, as well as P-1 patrol aircraft from the 1st Air Patrol Squadron and P-3C from the 5th Air Patrol Squadron.

Reference

The Vishnya class is a Russian naval intelligence platform designed for collecting communication and electronic information. Ships of this class are equipped with multiple antenna arrays, radar domes, and specialized electronic systems, allowing for prolonged information gathering operations in high-risk or sensitive waters.

Addition

The Japanese ministry documents repeated passages of Russian and Chinese warships through key maritime routes around Okinawa and the chain of southwestern islands, including the Miyako Strait and the waters around Yonaguni Island, which are strategically important as routes between the East China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean.

In previous statements, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that the naval and air forces guarding the southwestern defense sectors remain on constant alert and respond to movements of foreign warships near Japanese territory. The latest detection underscores the persistent presence of foreign military vessels in the waters around remote Japanese islands.

The passage occurred amid high regional tensions: Japan is increasing investments in maritime surveillance, electronic intelligence, and defense capabilities on the islands of the Nansei archipelago, and has expanded patrols to monitor the growing activity of foreign forces in the southwestern approaches to the country.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Okinawa Prefecture
East China Sea
Pacific Ocean
Japan