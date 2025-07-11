$41.770.07
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 10162 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 22281 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 112818 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 121857 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 65291 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61087 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 43598 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 81358 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
Jane Birkin's original Hermès bag sold for a record €8.6 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

The original Birkin bag, created for Jane Birkin in 1985, was sold at a Sotheby's auction in Paris for 8.6 million euros, becoming the most expensive bag in history. This prototype, owned by the singer for ten years and then by Catherine Benier for 25 years, significantly exceeded the previous record.

Jane Birkin's original Hermès bag sold for a record €8.6 million
Hermès

The original Birkin bag, which became the prototype of perhaps the most coveted accessory in fashion history, was bought for 8.6 million euros (10.1 million US dollars), becoming the most expensive bag ever sold at auction, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

This black leather bag was made for singer Jane Birkin in 1985 after she spilled her belongings while sitting next to the head of the luxury fashion house Hermès on a plane.

She asked why they didn't make larger bags, and he sketched a new one.

The prototype he created was sold to a private collector from Japan at a Sotheby's auction in Paris on Thursday, significantly exceeding the previous record of 439,000 euros (513,000 US dollars).

The auction house reported an "exciting" 10-minute battle between "nine determined collectors."

Morgan Halimi, Head of Bags and Fashion at Sotheby's, said the price was an "impressive demonstration of the power of the legend and its ability to ignite the passion and desire of collectors seeking exceptional items with unique provenance to own its original."

The total amount of 8,582,500 euros includes commission and fees. Sotheby's did not publish a preliminary estimate of the value.

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company15.04.25, 17:29 • 23956 views

Addition

After creating the bag for the Anglo-French singer and actress, Hermès launched it into commercial production, and it remains one of the most exclusive status symbols in fashion.

Some models cost tens of thousands of dollars and have multi-year waiting lists, with owners including celebrities such as Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Lopez.

Birkin, who died in 2023 at the age of 76, owned the original bag for ten years and in 1994 auctioned it off to raise funds for an AIDS charity.

It was later acquired by Catherine Baignères, owner of a luxury boutique in Paris. She owned the bag for 25 years before selling it on Thursday.

According to Sotheby's, the previous record price for a bag was set in 2021 by the Retourne Kelly 28 diamond in white Himalayan niloticus crocodile.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
Paris
Tesla
