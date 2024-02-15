Izvestia Hall building catches fire in Moscow

In the center of Moscow, the Izvestia Hall building has caught fire, the roof of the building is engulfed in flames, SHOT reports. Preliminarily, there were no casualties as a result of the fire, UNN reports .

Details

A fire breaks out in the Izvestia Hall building on Pushkinskaya Square in the center of Moscow, firefighters are working at the scene.

According to SHOT, the fire is spreading rapidly inside the building, and thick black smoke is pouring from the roof. The Telegram channel also published footage of the fire. Several emergency vehicles arrived at the scene, and there is no information about the victims.

