Fire in the sky: a large-scale fire broke out near an oil refinery in Moscow at night

On the night of February 13, a firework appeared in the sky in Moscow near the Gazpromneft oil refinery . This was reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

According to online reports, residents of Kapotnya, Maryino and Brateyevo districts saw a firework display in the sky at around 02:30 on February 13.

Eyewitnesses also reported that an ambulance and two fire trucks were rushing to the scene. Instead, the Moscow department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations claimed that there were "no active fires on the territory of Moscow". There was also no information about the victims

Some Russians suggest that the fire was allegedly caused by the refinery's scheduled fuel burning operations.

Addendum

It is noted that Gazprom Neft's refinery in Kapotny supplies 40% of Moscow's gasoline and 50% of its diesel fuel needs, and is the main supplier of fuel to the capital's airports.

Recall

Last week, on February 9, SBU drones attacked two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region - not only the Ilya and Afip refineries.