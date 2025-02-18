“It's worse than the Cold War": Danish Prime Minister delivers a dire warning to Parliament

The current geopolitical and security situation is “worse than the Cold War”. This was stated by Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen during a speech in the Danish Parliament, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In particular, she called for a radical increase in defense spending in Denmark.

We are in a much more complex ... and more dangerous security situation than we have been in my lifetime. It's worse than the Cold War - the politician warned.

According to her, Russia may launch a new attack on Ukraine or other countries if the peace settlement is not long-lasting and does not contain significant security guarantees.

Frederiksen also announced that the Danish government will propose new security plans on Wednesday, giving additional powers to the defense minister to make the necessary procurement decisions in a shorter time frame.

Recall

The day before, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the need to rearm Europe because of the threat from Russia. After an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris, she said that the main message of the meeting was further investment in defense.