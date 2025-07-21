$41.750.12
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
03:58 PM • 7996 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 34617 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 24047 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
02:09 PM • 46155 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
12:26 PM • 33301 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 45904 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 54808 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 50299 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 47085 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 21, 07:58 AM • 42701 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
Publications
Exclusives
Italian palace Reggia di Caserta canceled the concert of the Russian propagandist conductor. Ukraine reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine welcomes the decision of the Italian palace Reggia di Caserta to cancel the concert of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev. The decision was supported by the Minister of Culture of Italy, Alessandro Giuli, calling it logical and moral.

Italian palace Reggia di Caserta canceled the concert of the Russian propagandist conductor. Ukraine reacted

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications welcomed the decision of the palace administration in Italy to revoke the permit for a concert by Russian propagandist Gergiev, UNN reports with reference to the MCSC.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine welcomes the decision of the administration of the Reggia di Caserta palace in Italy to revoke the permit for a concert by Russian conductor and propagandist Valery Gergiev, which was supposed to take place on July 27 as part of the "Un’Estate da Re" (Royal Summer) festival. 

- the message says.

It is noted that this palace is a state cultural institution managed by the Ministry of Culture of Italy, and that is why the position of the government and Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli played a key role in resolving the situation.

The free and unquestionable decision made by the Reggia di Caserta management has my full and confident support. Despite the artistic quality of the event, the cancellation of the concert led by Maestro Gergiev, especially given its overt ideological use, adheres to the logic of common sense and morality aimed at protecting the values of the free world 

- commented the Minister of Culture of Italy, Alessandro Giuli.

It will be recalled that Yulia, the wife of the late Russian politician Oleksiy Navalny, called on the Italian authorities to cancel the concert of conductor Valery Gergiev for his support of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

CultureNews of the World
Italy
Ukraine
