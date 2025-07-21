The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications welcomed the decision of the palace administration in Italy to revoke the permit for a concert by Russian propagandist Gergiev, UNN reports with reference to the MCSC.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine welcomes the decision of the administration of the Reggia di Caserta palace in Italy to revoke the permit for a concert by Russian conductor and propagandist Valery Gergiev, which was supposed to take place on July 27 as part of the "Un’Estate da Re" (Royal Summer) festival. - the message says.

It is noted that this palace is a state cultural institution managed by the Ministry of Culture of Italy, and that is why the position of the government and Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli played a key role in resolving the situation.

The free and unquestionable decision made by the Reggia di Caserta management has my full and confident support. Despite the artistic quality of the event, the cancellation of the concert led by Maestro Gergiev, especially given its overt ideological use, adheres to the logic of common sense and morality aimed at protecting the values of the free world - commented the Minister of Culture of Italy, Alessandro Giuli.

It will be recalled that Yulia, the wife of the late Russian politician Oleksiy Navalny, called on the Italian authorities to cancel the concert of conductor Valery Gergiev for his support of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.