Italian Defense Minister is hospitalized

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto was rushed to the hospital. This was reported by Ansa, according to UNN.

Details

According to representatives of the Italian Ministry of Defense, after constant pain since yesterday morning, Crozetto appeared in the emergency room of the San Carlo di Nancy hospital with severe chest pain.

The Minister of Defense was immediately examined by doctors and then underwent a coronary angiogram.

The cause of Crozetto's ill health is currently unknown, but hospital sources say it could be pericarditis.

Recall

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on February 11 due to urgent urological problems requiring supportive treatment and close monitoring.