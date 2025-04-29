It will get warmer in Ukraine, but it will rain in the western regions and in the east of the country - Didenko

Throughout Wednesday, the temperature in many regions of Ukraine will rise to +22 degrees. In Kyiv - "comfortable", without precipitation and only cool at night. The coldest will be the next night in Crimea.

The frosts of the next night, tucking their tails, will finally run away. During the day on Wednesday it will warm up to +17+22 degrees - Didenko writes.

According to the weather forecaster, the coldest night will be in Crimea, +2+5 degrees. Weather in Kyiv the next day - Didenko predicts "wonderful comfort". In the capital, the air will warm up to +18, +19 degrees during the day. It will be without precipitation. It will be a little cool at night: +7+9 degrees. However, no more frosts.

Rains are likely in the western regions and in the eastern part of Ukraine on April 30, dry weather will prevail in the rest of the territory, Natalka Didenko warned

