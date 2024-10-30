“It will last until night": Rada begins consideration of Budget 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has begun considering the draft State Budget 2025 in the first reading. After voting on the basis and considering amendments, the document will be sent to the government for final approval by November 20.
Details
"The Verkhovna Rada is starting to consider the draft Budget 2025 in the first reading," MP Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.
According to him, a discussion is underway, after which a vote on the basis of the budget conclusions will be held.
"After the vote reaches 226+, they will move on to amendments to the budget. There are a lot of them, so it will last until night," Zheleznyak said.
"Tomorrow we will vote on the amendments "for confirmation" and vote on the budget conclusions as a whole, which is in fact a vote for the budget in the first reading," explained the MP.
According to him, the conclusions are then sent to the government, and they are waiting for the text of the budget to be returned. "In order to have it finally voted on by November 20," Zheleznyak said.
Recall
The government registered the draft Budget for 2025 in the Verkhovna Rada on September 14.
On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget supported the submission of the draft Budget for 2025 with MPs' proposals for the first reading.
Among the positive changes to the document, the MPs mentioned the exclusion of the Road Fund and the 25% excise tax on it, as well as the amendment to cancel cashback funds.
The Ministry of Finance emphasized that the current version of the budget meets the parameters agreed with the partners.
The project must be voted by the end of November 2024.