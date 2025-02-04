Will allow Ukraine to receive more than $2.4 billion from the UK for air defense and repair bases: Rada ratifies agreement

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified a framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of Ukrainian defense capabilities, which will attract up to 2 billion pounds (over $2.4 billion) for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, and the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 0300.

"There were only 245 votes for the ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the UK on official credit support for the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the British side is expected to provide Ukraine with official credit support in the form of loans for project implementation.

It is noted that the total amount of loans will not exceed 2 billion pounds (more than 2.4 billion dollars), but "the parties agreed that the total amount of loans may be increased solely at the discretion of the British side, which will be notified to the Ukrainian side in writing through official channels.

The explanatory note states that the ratification will help support the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities, allow for the implementation of the domestic procedure, and allow for the launch and implementation of joint projects to develop air defense projects, as well as to keep military equipment in good working order by organizing its repair and maintenance in Ukraine.

