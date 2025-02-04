Will allow Ukraine to receive more than $2.4 billion from the UK for air defense and repair bases: Rada ratifies agreement

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33306 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70515 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103329 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130521 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103784 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113366 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29443 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3905 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113366 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138815 views
Will allow Ukraine to receive more than $2.4 billion from the UK for air defense and repair bases: Rada ratifies agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22773 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with the UK on a £2 billion loan. The funds are expected to be used to purchase air defense systems and organize repair bases for military equipment.

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified a framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of Ukrainian defense capabilities, which will attract up to 2 billion pounds (over $2.4 billion) for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, and the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 0300.

Details

"There were only 245 votes for the ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the UK on official credit support for the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the British side is expected to provide Ukraine with official credit support in the form of loans for project implementation.

It is noted that the total amount of loans will not exceed 2 billion pounds (more than 2.4 billion dollars), but "the parties agreed that the total amount of loans may be increased solely at the discretion of the British side, which will be notified to the Ukrainian side in writing through official channels.

The explanatory note states that the ratification will help support the development of Ukraine's defense capabilities, allow for the implementation of the domestic procedure, and allow for the launch and implementation of joint projects to develop air defense projects, as well as to keep military equipment in good working order by organizing its repair and maintenance in Ukraine.

Recall

At the end of January, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill to ratify a framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of Ukrainian defense capabilities, which will allow attracting up to 2 billion pounds (over $2.4 billion) for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, and the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising