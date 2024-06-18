$41.340.03
It was loud in Crimea at night: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25178 views

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a drone was spotted at night in the Simferopol district, explosions were heard near Sevastopol, and Russians blocked the Kerch Bridge.

It was loud in Crimea at night: what is known

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, on the night of June 18, a UAV was spotted in the Simferopol district, and Russians were blocking the Kerch Bridge, according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

At night, UAVs were reported in Simferopol district.  Sounds of explosions were heard in the area of Streletskaya Bay of Sevastopol.

The occupation forces blocked the Kerch Bridge.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the information.

Addendum

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, tanks with oil products caught fire due to UAV attacks

The area of the fire is 5000 cubic meters.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Simferopol
Crimea
Sevastopol
