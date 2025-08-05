$41.790.03
It is forbidden to build around the museum lands in Pyrohovo: final court decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

The Commercial Court of Cassation overturned the appellate court's decision, prohibiting development on lands near the museum in Pyrohovo. The decision is final and not subject to appeal.

It is forbidden to build around the museum lands in Pyrohovo: final court decision

The court overturned the decision of the appellate instance in the case of STOV "Agrokombinat Khotivskyi", prohibiting the development of land near the museum of folk architecture and life in Pyrohovo. As stated, the decision is not subject to appeal, reports UNN with reference to the page of Kyiv heritage protector Dmytro Perov.

Details

The development of protected lands around the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life in Pyrohovo village is prohibited. The corresponding decision was made by the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, namely the panel headed by Judge Serhiy Mohyl.

The higher court overturned the decision of the appellate court, which reinstated the rights of STOV "Agrokombinat Khotivskyi", including regarding the development of this territory. The decision is not subject to appeal

- reports heritage protector Dmytro Perov.

He also added that the issue of 5 historical and architectural monuments - referring to the Dmytriev Estate complex in Podil - will be considered by the Sixth Appellate Administrative Court.

Recall

The prosecutor's office, through the court, canceled the ownership right of a private enterprise to 158 sq. m of the Tereshchenko estate outbuilding.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Kyiv
