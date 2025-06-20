ISW: Putin's statements about negotiations with Zelensky without signing an agreement are meaningless

The statement by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he is ready to negotiate with Zelensky, but will not sign any documents with him, is absurd. This is reported in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that since May 2024, Putin and other Kremlin officials have frequently falsely accused Zelensky and other members of the Ukrainian government of illegitimacy, distorting Ukrainian legislation, while the Kremlin has called every Ukrainian government illegitimate since 2014.

Russian officials have from time to time proposed other Ukrainian officials and authorities as legitimate ones with whom Russia can legally negotiate and sign a peace agreement, but Putin's statement, which accuses the entire government led by Zelensky of also being illegitimate, indicates that Russia also does not recognize an agreement signed by any member of the current Ukrainian government - the article states.

The ISW concludes that these information operations are part of the Kremlin's efforts to establish information conditions for Russia to renege on any future peace agreement.

Context

On Wednesday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, stated that he does not object to meeting for negotiations with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, but this meeting can only occur at the final stage of negotiations on ending the war. In addition, he reiterated the cliché about the "issue of Zelensky's legitimacy".

Explaining his position, Putin once again referred to the alleged provisions of the Constitution of Ukraine, which supposedly states that President Zelensky's powers have already expired.

100 days since the Russian Federation rejected the first step towards peace: Sybiha on the US proposal to cease fire