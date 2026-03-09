Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to face trial in corruption case

$43.8150.90
ukenru
March 8, 07:46 PM • 13969 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 33867 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 55497 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 35501 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 34175 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 28245 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 38425 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 80474 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 44541 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 44786 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+1°
2m/s
61%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Son of slain Ayatollah likely to become new supreme leader of Iran – sourcesMarch 8, 06:42 PM • 14568 views
"Greens" defeat Merz's conservatives in German Baden-Württemberg electionsMarch 8, 09:01 PM • 9666 views
Great Britain left with only two days of gas supply - Daily MailMarch 8, 09:23 PM • 7690 views
Russia is massively importing migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories and recruiting them into the army - CNSMarch 8, 10:19 PM • 5758 views
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine12:53 AM • 11254 views
Publications
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 55515 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 78022 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 83268 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 112549 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 75360 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Ivan Fedorov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 22295 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 30008 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 32356 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 33235 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 33763 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Gold
Shahed-136

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to face trial in corruption case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The opposition politician is accused of bribery. The trial could prevent him from participating in the elections.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to face trial in corruption case

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu will appear in court on Monday, March 9, amid a crackdown on the opposition. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that İmamoğlu is facing trial in a large-scale corruption case that could hinder the ambitious politician in his fight for the presidency against incumbent head of state Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

İmamoğlu, 55, is the main suspect among more than 400 defendants linked to Istanbul's "meat grinder," accused of corruption and bribery.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the case is being heard in a courthouse in the Silivri prison complex west of Istanbul, where İmamoğlu has been held for almost a year, and is central to the judicial crackdown on the CHP, which "overshadows politics ahead of elections expected next year."

"In comments... İmamoğlu adopted a defiant tone, stating that Erdoğan should immediately call elections, but his prospects of challenging the veteran leader look bleak amid a crackdown that human rights groups and foreign observers say has undermined the democratic credentials of NATO member Turkey," the publication writes.

Recall

In July 2025, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was sentenced by a court to one year and eight months in prison on charges of threatening and insulting a prosecutor. The mayor is in opposition to the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkish prosecutor demands over 2,000 years in prison for Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu11.11.25, 16:12 • 2850 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Turkey