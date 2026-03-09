Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to face trial in corruption case

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu will appear in court on Monday, March 9, amid a crackdown on the opposition. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that İmamoğlu is facing trial in a large-scale corruption case that could hinder the ambitious politician in his fight for the presidency against incumbent head of state Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

İmamoğlu, 55, is the main suspect among more than 400 defendants linked to Istanbul's "meat grinder," accused of corruption and bribery. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that the case is being heard in a courthouse in the Silivri prison complex west of Istanbul, where İmamoğlu has been held for almost a year, and is central to the judicial crackdown on the CHP, which "overshadows politics ahead of elections expected next year."

"In comments... İmamoğlu adopted a defiant tone, stating that Erdoğan should immediately call elections, but his prospects of challenging the veteran leader look bleak amid a crackdown that human rights groups and foreign observers say has undermined the democratic credentials of NATO member Turkey," the publication writes.

Recall

In July 2025, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was sentenced by a court to one year and eight months in prison on charges of threatening and insulting a prosecutor. The mayor is in opposition to the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

