Israeli Minister Calls for Border Expansion to Litani River Amid Escalation in Lebanon

Photo: Reuters

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated the need to expand the country's border to the Litani River in southern Lebanon. His statement came amid active hostilities between Israel and "Hezbollah." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Smotrich advocated for a radical change in the situation after the end of the military operation.

I am unequivocally saying here... the new Israeli border must be the Litani - he stated.

According to him, the campaign should end not only with the weakening of "Hezbollah" but also with a change in the geopolitical reality in the region.

Escalation of hostilities

Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut. According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard in the Dahiya area of the capital.

The Israeli side states that the strikes are aimed at "Hezbollah" targets. At the same time, the Lebanese authorities report more than 1,000 dead and more than a million displaced persons.

Netanyahu announced the continuation of attacks on Iran and Lebanon

Israel also ordered the evacuation of the population south of the Litani River.

Reactions and context

The official position of the Israeli government regarding border changes has not been announced. The military states that their actions are currently limited to areas near the border.

International organizations, including the UN, criticize strikes on civilian infrastructure. Lebanon expects diplomatic pressure from other states to stop the hostilities.

The conflict escalated after rocket attacks on Israel by "Hezbollah" in early March.

Israel prepares expanded offensive plan against Hezbollah in Lebanon