Israeli Minister Calls for Border Expansion to Litani River Amid Escalation in Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
Bezalel Smotrich stated the necessity of expanding Israel's border amid the war. Currently, strikes on Hezbollah targets and civilian evacuations are ongoing.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated the need to expand the country's border to the Litani River in southern Lebanon. His statement came amid active hostilities between Israel and "Hezbollah." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
Smotrich advocated for a radical change in the situation after the end of the military operation.
I am unequivocally saying here... the new Israeli border must be the Litani
According to him, the campaign should end not only with the weakening of "Hezbollah" but also with a change in the geopolitical reality in the region.
Escalation of hostilities
Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut. According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard in the Dahiya area of the capital.
The Israeli side states that the strikes are aimed at "Hezbollah" targets. At the same time, the Lebanese authorities report more than 1,000 dead and more than a million displaced persons.
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Israel also ordered the evacuation of the population south of the Litani River.
Reactions and context
The official position of the Israeli government regarding border changes has not been announced. The military states that their actions are currently limited to areas near the border.
International organizations, including the UN, criticize strikes on civilian infrastructure. Lebanon expects diplomatic pressure from other states to stop the hostilities.
The conflict escalated after rocket attacks on Israel by "Hezbollah" in early March.
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