Israeli Minister Calls for Border Expansion to Litani River Amid Escalation in Lebanon

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
March 23, 07:55 PM • 12538 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 29125 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 25418 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 25970 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 24893 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 17234 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 32421 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 41358 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 33364 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 56269 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
0.5m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New oil slicks on the Dniester and dead birds found in northern MoldovaMarch 23, 09:05 PM • 12594 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 11055 views
Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attackVideoMarch 23, 10:13 PM • 14239 views
Supernatural star Carrie Ann Fleming dies of cancer – how old was the actressMarch 23, 10:44 PM • 6036 views
There will be new settlement conditions: Nebenzya at the UN issued another portion of cynical statements regarding the war in UkraineMarch 23, 11:22 PM • 17569 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 22244 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 27272 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 27023 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 32421 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 37737 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 11334 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 16751 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 15151 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 64866 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 65655 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Instagram
Film
Series

Israeli Minister Calls for Border Expansion to Litani River Amid Escalation in Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4006 views

Bezalel Smotrich stated the necessity of expanding Israel's border amid the war. Currently, strikes on Hezbollah targets and civilian evacuations are ongoing.

Israeli Minister Calls for Border Expansion to Litani River Amid Escalation in Lebanon
Photo: Reuters

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated the need to expand the country's border to the Litani River in southern Lebanon. His statement came amid active hostilities between Israel and "Hezbollah." This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Smotrich advocated for a radical change in the situation after the end of the military operation.

I am unequivocally saying here... the new Israeli border must be the Litani

- he stated.

According to him, the campaign should end not only with the weakening of "Hezbollah" but also with a change in the geopolitical reality in the region.

Escalation of hostilities

Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut. According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard in the Dahiya area of the capital.

The Israeli side states that the strikes are aimed at "Hezbollah" targets. At the same time, the Lebanese authorities report more than 1,000 dead and more than a million displaced persons.

Netanyahu announced the continuation of attacks on Iran and Lebanon23.03.26, 21:10 • 6398 views

Israel also ordered the evacuation of the population south of the Litani River.

Reactions and context

The official position of the Israeli government regarding border changes has not been announced. The military states that their actions are currently limited to areas near the border.

International organizations, including the UN, criticize strikes on civilian infrastructure. Lebanon expects diplomatic pressure from other states to stop the hostilities.

The conflict escalated after rocket attacks on Israel by "Hezbollah" in early March.

Israel prepares expanded offensive plan against Hezbollah in Lebanon23.03.26, 01:31 • 16199 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
United Nations
Lebanon