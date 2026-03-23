Netanyahu announced the continuation of attacks on Iran and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue to strike Iran and Lebanon, while the US is considering a ceasefire, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump, who told him there was "a chance" to use battlefield gains to achieve a deal that would realize the war's objectives.

US "set" April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East - Media

"At the same time, we continue to strike both Iran and Lebanon," he said. "This is not all. We will defend our vital interests in any situation."

Vance and Netanyahu discussed components of a possible deal to end the war with Iran - journalist