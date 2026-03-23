Vance and Netanyahu discussed components of a possible deal to end the war with Iran - journalist
Kyiv • UNN
The US Vice President held a phone conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister regarding a possible peace agreement with Israel.
US Vice President J.D. Vance discussed components of a possible agreement to end the war with Iran with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone. This was reported by journalist Barak Ravid on the social network X, according to UNN.
Vice President Vance held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday morning and discussed efforts to initiate negotiations with Iran.
Additionally, the source told Ravid that Vance and Netanyahu discussed components of a possible agreement to end the war with Iran.
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