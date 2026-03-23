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Israel prepares expanded offensive plan against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Israel's military command has approved the advancement of ground operations against Hezbollah. Strikes on infrastructure have caused mass displacement of people.

Israel prepares expanded offensive plan against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel has approved plans to expand ground and air operations against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon. The military command stated that this is a long-term campaign after recent rocket attacks on Israel. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The army reported that the Chief of Staff approved "the advancement of targeted ground operations and strikes." In parallel, Israel is striking infrastructure, including bridges over the Litani River.

Fears of a large-scale invasion

Fears are growing in Lebanon that these actions could be preparation for a large-scale invasion. In recent weeks, more than a thousand people have died as a result of the strikes, and more than a million have become internally displaced.

IDF reports elimination of elite Hezbollah unit commander22.03.26, 15:04 • 9550 views

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated: "This is a prelude to a ground invasion" and called Israel's actions "a policy of collective punishment of the civilian population."

Operation's goal and escalation risk

Israel states that its goal is to protect border regions from Hezbollah attacks. At the same time, the Israeli Minister of Defense ordered the destruction of objects and positions that could be used to transfer forces.

The situation is rapidly escalating and could lead to a new stage of conflict between the parties with the risk of a large-scale regional war.

Israel doubles troop deployment in fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon19.03.26, 02:36 • 6750 views

Stepan Haftko

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