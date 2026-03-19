Israel doubles troop deployment in fight against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Photo: Reuters

Israel has significantly increased its military presence on the border with Lebanon, more than doubling the number of troops since early March. This was reported by Reuters, citing Israeli military sources, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, Israeli forces are searching homes in southern Lebanon, from where civilians had previously been ordered to evacuate.

According to the military, the operations are aimed at detecting the infrastructure and weaponry of the "Hezbollah" group. At the same time, Israeli artillery continues to shell border areas, and aviation strikes targets in Lebanon.

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Smoke from shelling is observed in the region, indicating the intensity of the fighting.

Escalation of the conflict in the north

The reinforcement of troops is taking place against the backdrop of the expansion of Israel's war against the Iranian-backed "Hezbollah" group. The conflict has already gone beyond local clashes and is accompanied by active hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Analysts do not rule out a further expansion of the ground operation in the region.

US urges allies to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations