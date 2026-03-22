IDF reports elimination of elite Hezbollah unit commander

The Israeli military claims that a commander of the Radwan unit within Hezbollah was killed during a strike in southern Lebanon. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

According to the IDF, Abu Khalil Barji was killed along with two other Hezbollah members during an airstrike in the Majdal-Selem area.

The Israeli military also added that they carried out several more strikes on targets they called Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon.

At the same time, neither Hezbollah nor the Middle Eastern media commented on this.

Recall

Israel significantly increased its military presence on the border with Lebanon, more than doubling the number of troops since early March.