Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv: what's on the agenda
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar arrived in Ukraine. As part of his visit, he will hold talks with the Ukrainian leadership and representatives of the Jewish community. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Mykhailo Brodsky.
