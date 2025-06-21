Israeli Air Force carried out massive strikes on Iranian missile launchers - IDF

On the evening of June 20, the Israel Defense Forces announced the continuation of an air operation in Iran. Strikes were carried out on missile launchers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the IDF.

In recent hours, about 15 Israeli Air Force fighters have carried out a series of strikes on missile launchers in western Iran. - stated in the IDF post.

It is specified that during the new series of strikes on ballistic missile launchers, more than 30 munitions were used.

Thousands of people in Middle Eastern countries took to the streets in protests, condemning the actions of Israel and the US after Israeli strikes on Iran. Demonstrators chanted slogans against both countries and expressed solidarity with the Iranian government.

European diplomats called on Iran to continue nuclear talks with the United States