Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing at least 14 people

At least 14 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, an Israeli air strike on a tent city in Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed at least 14 people.

The camp was located in a designated humanitarian zone. According to local residents, at least four rockets hit the camp, causing a fire. The Israeli army stated that their actions were aimed at the Hamas command center.

