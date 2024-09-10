Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing at least 14 people
Kyiv • UNN
At least 14 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Israel claimed to have attacked the Hamas command center, although the camp was located in a humanitarian zone.
At least 14 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
On Tuesday, an Israeli air strike on a tent city in Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed at least 14 people.
The camp was located in a designated humanitarian zone. According to local residents, at least four rockets hit the camp, causing a fire. The Israeli army stated that their actions were aimed at the Hamas command center.
Israel detains UN convoy in Gaza on suspicion of Palestinian presence09.09.24, 22:26 • 24115 views