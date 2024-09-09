Israel detains UN convoy in Gaza on suspicion of Palestinian presence
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli military detained a UN convoy in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on suspicion of the presence of “suspected Palestinians”. The military intends to interrogate the suspects, the incident is not yet over.
The Israeli military detained a UN convoy in the Gaza Strip on suspicion of the presence of Palestinians. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
On Monday, the Israeli military announced the detention of a convoy of United Nations vehicles in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
According to them, this happened because of intelligence reports indicating the possible presence of several “suspected Palestinians” in the convoy, whom the military intends to interrogate.
We emphasize that this is not a convoy carrying polio vaccines, but a convoy for the exchange of UN personnel. The incident is not over yet
Hamas threatens to kill hostages in case of an Israeli military operation03.09.24, 01:02 • 103562 views