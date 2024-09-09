Israel detains UN convoy in Gaza on suspicion of Palestinian presence

The Israeli military detained a UN convoy in the Gaza Strip on suspicion of the presence of Palestinians. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, the Israeli military announced the detention of a convoy of United Nations vehicles in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

According to them, this happened because of intelligence reports indicating the possible presence of several “suspected Palestinians” in the convoy, whom the military intends to interrogate.

We emphasize that this is not a convoy carrying polio vaccines, but a convoy for the exchange of UN personnel. The incident is not over yet - informed the Israeli army spokesman.

