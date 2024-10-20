Israel strikes at Hezbollah's “intelligence headquarters” in Beirut
The Israeli Air Force attacked a strategic Hezbollah facility in the suburbs of Beirut and an underground weapons factory. The IDF stated that it had taken measures to minimize damage to civilians.
A nearby weapons factory was also attacked, the army said in a statement. the statement emphasized that steps had been taken earlier to reduce harm to civilians.
However, no information on the possible number of victims was reported.
