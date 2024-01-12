Israel claims that South Africa provided distorted information to the International Court of Justice in the Gaza genocide case

Israel claims that South Africa distorted the truth before the International Court of Justice when accusing Israel of genocide.

This was reported by the BBC, UNN writes.

South Africa, unfortunately, provided the court with a deeply distorted factual and legal picture, its entire case based on a deliberately selected, decontextualized and manipulative description of the reality of the ongoing hostilities - Israeli lawyer Tal Becker told the International Court of Justice.

Details

South Africa claims that Israel is violating the 1949 Convention on the Prevention of Genocide, which both states signed.

According to South African lawyer Tembeku Ngcukaitobi, Israel had a plan to "destroy" Gaza that was "nurtured at the highest levels of government." He also called Israel's "genocidal intent" obvious.

Therefore, South Africa is asking the court to influence the cessation of IDF military activities in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "South Africa's hypocrisy is screaming to the heavens." "Today we have seen an upside-down world. Israel is accused of genocide, and it is fighting genocide," he added.

Recall

Yesterday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began the consideration of South Africa'slawsuit accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

