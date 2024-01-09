Israel intensifies strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria - Reuters

Israel is carrying out an unprecedented military campaign in Syria with strikes on trucks, infrastructure and people involved in supplying weapons to Iran, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, UNN reports.

The sources said that Israel changed its strategy after Hamas militants invaded Israeli territory on October 7.

Although Israel has been striking Iranian-linked targets in Syria for years, including in areas where the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah operates, it is now conducting more deadly and frequent air strikes against Iranian arms and air defense systems in Syria, the sources said.

As noted, Israel has abandoned the unspoken "rules of the game" that previously characterized its strikes in Syria.

"Israel is now conducting deadlier and more frequent air raids against Iranian arms and air defense systems in Syria. They are bombing everyone directly. They bomb to kill," the source said.

According to Reuters, an intensified air campaign in Syria has killed 19 Hezbollah members in three months - more than twice as many as in all of 2023. More than 130 Hezbollah fighters were also killed in Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon during the same period.

Asked last month about reports of an Israeli strike in Syria, the Israeli military commander said that Israeli troops are operating throughout the region and are taking "any necessary measures" to show Israel's determination to defend itself.

