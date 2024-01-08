Palestinians evacuate hospital in central Gaza amid Israeli advance

In the Gaza Strip, doctors, patients and ordinary refugees who tried to hide in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital began to flee the facility amid the IDF advance, the Associated Press reports, UNN reports.

The Palestinians tried to hide in the medical facility, which is the main hospital in central Gaza, but due to the approaching fighting, they are forced to seek another shelter.

It is noted that the loss of institution will be another serious blow to the health care system, which was destroyed by three months of war.

Locals panicked after Médecins Sans Frontières and other volunteer groups evacuated the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, saying it was too dangerous.

It is noted that tens of thousands of people are hiding in Gaza hospitals. In addition, many civilians seek medical treatment for injuries sustained during shelling.

At the same time, according to the UN Humanitarian Office , only 13 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza are at least partially operational. Local doctors say that after the evacuation of volunteers, they were forced to transfer many of the wounded to one floor because they lacked staff.

The publication also emphasizes the dire conditions in northern Gaza, which has been cut off from the rest of the country since October. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, hundreds of thousands of people have fled, and those who remain face severe food and water shortages. The WHO recently stated that it was unable to organize supplies to northern Gaza for 12 days.

Israel is partially withdrawing troops from Gazato focus on specific Hamas targets and to stimulate its economy by returning reservists to civilian life.

Some troops are being redeployed to prepare for tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

