Is IT no longer in vogue? Master's 2025 surprised with new leaders among specialties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1938 views

Registration data for master's admissions in 2025 show that the IT industry has lost its leadership. Pedagogy and management have become the new leaders among specialties.

Is IT no longer in vogue? Master's 2025 surprised with new leaders among specialties

Registration data for master's degree admission in 2025 show an unexpected turn in Ukrainians' educational preferences: the IT industry has lost its leadership, yielding to... educators and managers. These are not just numbers, but a mirror of changing societal priorities.

This was reported by Serhiy Babak, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine's educational landscape is undergoing a transformation. This is evidenced by fresh registration data for master's degree admission, released by Serhiy Babak, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation.

The biggest surprise was that the "Information Technology" specialty, which seemed an undisputed favorite just a few years ago, took only third place in 2025.

The leaders were:

  • Pedagogy – 16,709 applicants;
    • Management and Administration – 16,437;
      • Information Technology – 13,152;
        • Law – 10,695;
          • Psychology – 9,435.

            Thus, the gap between second and third places was more than 19%

            - Babak wrote.

            As early as 2023, IT competed for first place with law and psychology, and by 2025, pedagogy topped the ranking for the first time, leaving behind even the most "fashionable" technical fields.

            Analysts explain this change by several factors:

            • Increased demand for educators amid reforms in school education;
              • Oversaturation of the IT market and greater competition in it;
                • Desire for stability and management skills in times of uncertainty.

                  The trend is not accidental: over three years, master's programs in Ukraine clearly demonstrate a shift in priorities. Management and pedagogy are rapidly gaining popularity, while IT is losing ground. And although digital professions remain in demand, students are increasingly choosing fields related to people, not just technology.

                  Recall

                  176,376 applicants received recommendations for enrollment in bachelor's programs. This year, the algorithm allocated places for both state-funded and contract-based studies, including grants.

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  SocietyEducation
                  Verkhovna Rada
                  Ukraine