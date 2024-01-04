Iraq accuses US-led coalition of "blatant aggression" after strike on Baghdad

The Iraqi government, after the attack on the capital, blamed the US-led coalition and made a statement that it was a "blatant aggression," reported France24, UNN reported.

The Iraqi Armed Forces hold the global coalition forces responsible for this unjustified attack. - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's spokesman said in a statement.

Details

The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accused the US-led anti-jihadist coalition of the strike on Baghdad, calling it a "blatant aggression" and a "dangerous escalation and attack.

It is worth noting that the Iraqi government did not place the blame on Washington, as regional tensions are rising amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

