US strikes Hashed al-Shaabi's headquarters in the Iraqi capital, killing a military commander

The United States sent a drone at the Baghdad headquarters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group, which is integrated into the Iraqi armed forces. The attack killed several people, including representatives of Hashed al-Shaabi's command. This was reported by France24, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the US strike on Baghdad, one of the commanders of Hashed al-Shaabi's paramilitary forces integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, Deputy Commander of Operations in Baghdad Mushtaq Talib al-Saidi was killed.

An Iraqi security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the drone targeted the logistics support headquarters of Hashed al-Shaabi. He also added that the strike killed two members of the group and wounded seven others.

Recall

On December 26 , the United States launched strikes on three Hezbollah facilities in Iraq in response to the attack on US military bases in Iraq and Syria.

On December 28, Biden statedthat the US military's air strikes were aimed at deterring Iran and Iranian-backed groups from conducting or supporting attacks on US personnel and facilities.

