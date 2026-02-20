Iran says nuclear deal draft will be ready within "next two to three days"

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that Tehran would be ready to submit its draft nuclear deal to the United States in the coming days after US President Donald Trump threatened military action, writes UNN.

Details

"The next step for me is to present a draft of a possible agreement to my colleagues in the US. I believe that within the next two or three days it will be ready, and after final confirmation by my leadership, it will be handed over to Steve Witkoff," Aragchi said in an interview published on Friday on the Morning Joe program on the American TV channel MSNBC.

And, Aragchi continued, "maybe we will need another meeting to discuss it, and then start working on this project to, hopefully, reach a good result."

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iran about 10-15 days to prevent military action.