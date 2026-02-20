Iran says nuclear deal draft will be ready within "next two to three days"

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
01:29 PM • 2686 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 6066 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 9448 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 20061 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 10413 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 18033 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 48782 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81660 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50993 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 87701 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.1m/s
62%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 28483 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 30775 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 16428 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 25223 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 11966 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 3878 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 11966 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 20061 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 52742 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 87701 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 2024 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 25227 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 30780 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 28488 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26178 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Iran says nuclear deal draft will be ready within "next two to three days"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would present its draft nuclear deal to the US in the coming days. This comes after US President Donald Trump threatened military action.

Iran says nuclear deal draft will be ready within "next two to three days"

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that Tehran would be ready to submit its draft nuclear deal to the United States in the coming days after US President Donald Trump threatened military action, writes UNN.

Details

"The next step for me is to present a draft of a possible agreement to my colleagues in the US. I believe that within the next two or three days it will be ready, and after final confirmation by my leadership, it will be handed over to Steve Witkoff," Aragchi said in an interview published on Friday on the Morning Joe program on the American TV channel MSNBC.

And, Aragchi continued, "maybe we will need another meeting to discuss it, and then start working on this project to, hopefully, reach a good result."

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iran about 10-15 days to prevent military action.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Donald Trump
United States
Iran