Iran prepares tariffs on oil tankers and ships in the Persian Gulf - CNN

Iran plans to impose tariffs on tankers and ships in the Persian Gulf, citing a source, CNN reported, writes UNN.

Iran is reportedly finalizing plans to impose a "security tariff" in the Persian Gulf on oil tankers and commercial vessels belonging to US-allied countries, an Iranian source familiar with the leadership's strategy told CNN.

The source insisted that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed," even if US President Donald Trump claims it is open.

"We hold the screw of the world oil price in our hands, and the US will have to wait a long time for our actions to control the price. Energy prices have become volatile, and we will continue to fight until Trump declares defeat," the source said.

