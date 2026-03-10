$43.730.0850.540.36
Iran prepares tariffs on oil tankers and ships in the Persian Gulf - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Iran plans to introduce a security tariff for ships of US allies in the Persian Gulf. The country's authorities seek to control world oil prices through the strait.

Iran prepares tariffs on oil tankers and ships in the Persian Gulf - CNN

Iran plans to impose tariffs on tankers and ships in the Persian Gulf, citing a source, CNN reported, writes UNN.

Details

Iran is reportedly finalizing plans to impose a "security tariff" in the Persian Gulf on oil tankers and commercial vessels belonging to US-allied countries, an Iranian source familiar with the leadership's strategy told CNN.

The source insisted that the Strait of Hormuz is "closed," even if US President Donald Trump claims it is open.

"We hold the screw of the world oil price in our hands, and the US will have to wait a long time for our actions to control the price. Energy prices have become volatile, and we will continue to fight until Trump declares defeat," the source said.

New attacks on Gulf countries and controversial Trump statements - what is known about the Middle East this morning10.03.26, 09:00 • 3472 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Donald Trump
United States
Iran