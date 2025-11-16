Invaders shelled Kherson in another attempt to pressure the defenders of the Antonivskyi Bridge - Voloshyn

The Southern Defense Forces reported further assault actions by Russian troops in the Kherson region. The enemy tried to advance in the area of the Antonivka railway bridge and actively shelled Kherson.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon, according to UNN.

Details

In the morning, Russian troops carried out an assault and tried to advance near the Antonivka railway bridge.

Regarding air strikes: over the past day, the enemy launched an air strike using 40 unguided aerial missiles on Odrado-Kamyanka - Vladyslav Voloshyn reported.

Voloshyn noted that Russian troops actively shelled Kherson with artillery. As a result of the strikes, there are dead and wounded, as well as significant destruction.

Recall

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have initiated 182,796 proceedings regarding crimes committed by Russian servicemen. Among them are 165,957 war crimes and 141 cases of sexual violence.