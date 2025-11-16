$42.060.00
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 9010 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
07:00 AM • 13865 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
05:50 AM • 8120 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 22478 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 39030 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 42182 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 40000 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52163 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44749 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38451 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Electricity outage schedules
Invaders shelled Kherson in another attempt to pressure the defenders of the Antonivskyi Bridge - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Russian troops launched an assault near the Antonivskyi railway bridge and actively shelled Kherson, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction. The enemy also launched an airstrike with 40 unguided missiles on Odrado-Kamianka.

Invaders shelled Kherson in another attempt to pressure the defenders of the Antonivskyi Bridge - Voloshyn

The Southern Defense Forces reported further assault actions by Russian troops in the Kherson region. The enemy tried to advance in the area of the Antonivka railway bridge and actively shelled Kherson.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon, according to UNN.

Details

In the morning, Russian troops carried out an assault and tried to advance near the Antonivka railway bridge.

Regarding air strikes: over the past day, the enemy launched an air strike using 40 unguided aerial missiles on Odrado-Kamyanka

- Vladyslav Voloshyn reported.

Voloshyn noted that Russian troops actively shelled Kherson with artillery. As a result of the strikes, there are dead and wounded, as well as significant destruction.

Recall

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have initiated 182,796 proceedings regarding crimes committed by Russian servicemen. Among them are 165,957 war crimes and 141 cases of sexual violence.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Kherson