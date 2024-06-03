ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Invaders aimed at Kharkiv, air defense worked: previously, the building was damaged

Kyiv

Russian invaders shelled the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv, causing damage to the building, there are no reports of injuries yet.

The Russian invaders aimed at the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv. The air defense forces worked. Previously, there is damage to a building that is not in use. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The invaders aimed at the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv at 18: 40. The air defense forces worked. Previously, there is damage to a building that is not in use. At the moment-no injuries 

Sinegubov wrote.

Addition

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Litvinenko reportedthat in Kharkiv , in the worst case scenario, the Kremlin could repeat the strategy it used against Syria's Aleppo in 2016 - when the Russian Air Force destroyed electricity and water supply and bombed hospitals and schools.

Anna Murashko

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
syriaSyria
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

