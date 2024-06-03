Invaders aimed at Kharkiv, air defense worked: previously, the building was damaged

The Russian invaders aimed at the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv. The air defense forces worked. Previously, there is damage to a building that is not in use. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RSA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The invaders aimed at the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv at 18: 40. The air defense forces worked. Previously, there is damage to a building that is not in use. At the moment-no injuries Sinegubov wrote.

Addition

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Litvinenko reportedthat in Kharkiv , in the worst case scenario, the Kremlin could repeat the strategy it used against Syria's Aleppo in 2016 - when the Russian Air Force destroyed electricity and water supply and bombed hospitals and schools.