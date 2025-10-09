International Beer and Pizza Day and World Financial Planning Day: what else is celebrated on October 9

Today, October 9, marks International Beer and Pizza Day and World Financial Planning Day. Orthodox believers also commemorate the holy apostle James, son of Alphaeus, writes UNN.

International Beer and Pizza Day

This holiday celebrates the most delicious and beloved food and drink combinations, the holiday of pizza and beer. This day is a great opportunity to treat yourself to these delicacies at home, with friends, or at a local pizzeria. This day was conceived by Nick Saulino, a web designer – a passionate fan of beer and pizza. Believing that the world deserved a day to officially celebrate the combination of these two products, Nick Saulino founded the event and thus International Beer and Pizza Day was born.

World Financial Planning Day

This day was initiated by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to raise public awareness about the importance of financial planning and its benefits and impact on the well-being of individuals and society. Financial planning is a tool that helps effectively manage one's finances, efficiently and safely achieve one's financial goals, and ensure one's well-being.

World Post Day

On this autumn day in the distant year 1874, 22 countries founded the Universal Postal Union. Even now, in an era of intensified technological development, postal services in the world have not lost their relevance. The Universal Postal Union includes 192 countries, including Ukraine. The national postal operator, Ukrposhta, employs more than 85,000 people. Private postal companies and courier services also exist and are successfully developing.

World Sight Day

This is an important annual event that the global community celebrates on the second Thursday of October. It was launched in 1999 at the initiative of the WHO. The event is dedicated to the problems of combating ophthalmic diseases and providing quality medical care for detecting disorders at early stages.

Commemoration of the Holy Apostle James, son of Alphaeus

Believers celebrate the day of remembrance of the holy apostle James, son of Alphaeus. James was the son of Alphaeus. Some biblical scholars suggest that his mother may have been Mary Cleophas, who stood by the cross during the crucifixion. James was called by Christ to be among the Twelve Apostles. The Gospels do not provide many details about his life before this point, but he later became one of those who spread the Good News after Pentecost.

