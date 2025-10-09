$41.320.03
October 8, 07:17 PM • 16384 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 37216 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 26832 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 23876 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 41911 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 49320 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 42091 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 30695 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 27805 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 23445 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Tags
Authors
International Beer and Pizza Day and World Financial Planning Day: what else is celebrated on October 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

On October 9, the world celebrates International Beer and Pizza Day, World Financial Planning Day, World Post Day, and World Sight Day. Orthodox Christians commemorate the Holy Apostle James, son of Alphaeus.

International Beer and Pizza Day and World Financial Planning Day: what else is celebrated on October 9

Today, October 9, marks International Beer and Pizza Day and World Financial Planning Day. Orthodox believers also commemorate the holy apostle James, son of Alphaeus, writes UNN.

International Beer and Pizza Day

This holiday celebrates the most delicious and beloved food and drink combinations, the holiday of pizza and beer. This day is a great opportunity to treat yourself to these delicacies at home, with friends, or at a local pizzeria. This day was conceived by Nick Saulino, a web designer – a passionate fan of beer and pizza. Believing that the world deserved a day to officially celebrate the combination of these two products, Nick Saulino founded the event and thus International Beer and Pizza Day was born.

World Financial Planning Day

This day was initiated by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) to raise public awareness about the importance of financial planning and its benefits and impact on the well-being of individuals and society. Financial planning is a tool that helps effectively manage one's finances, efficiently and safely achieve one's financial goals, and ensure one's well-being.

Lviv customs officers stopped an attempt to illegally move a 17th-century icon by Andreas Asper06.10.25, 15:01 • 4367 views

World Post Day

On this autumn day in the distant year 1874, 22 countries founded the Universal Postal Union. Even now, in an era of intensified technological development, postal services in the world have not lost their relevance. The Universal Postal Union includes 192 countries, including Ukraine. The national postal operator, Ukrposhta, employs more than 85,000 people. Private postal companies and courier services also exist and are successfully developing.

World Sight Day

This is an important annual event that the global community celebrates on the second Thursday of October. It was launched in 1999 at the initiative of the WHO. The event is dedicated to the problems of combating ophthalmic diseases and providing quality medical care for detecting disorders at early stages.

Commemoration of the Holy Apostle James, son of Alphaeus

Believers celebrate the day of remembrance of the holy apostle James, son of Alphaeus. James was the son of Alphaeus. Some biblical scholars suggest that his mother may have been Mary Cleophas, who stood by the cross during the crucifixion. James was called by Christ to be among the Twelve Apostles. The Gospels do not provide many details about his life before this point, but he later became one of those who spread the Good News after Pentecost.

"There will be no concert": Russian-speaking rappers' performance canceled in Kyiv03.10.25, 12:46 • 4634 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Culture
World Health Organization
Ukrposhta
Ukraine