International Adoption Day, Penguin Day, and Camcorder Day. What is celebrated on January 20

January 20 marks several important events and memorable dates. It is the International Day of Acceptance, which calls for supporting inclusiveness and equality for people with different characteristics, UNN writes.

On January 20, the world celebrates the International Day of Acceptance , a day that reminds us how important it is to build a society where everyone feels part of the community, regardless of their physical, mental or other characteristics. The idea of this day is to support inclusiveness, equality and mutual understanding.

This holiday was initiated by Ani Reid, an American woman who was born without arms but managed to become an artist, author and activist. She established this day to remind people that differences are not a barrier, but part of our common uniqueness.

The International Day of Acceptance calls on societies to support people with disabilities, strengthen social cohesion and develop inclusive practices.

This day is also the unofficial video camera holiday. It was on this day in 1982 that Sony Electronics first introduced a video camera to the open market.

Interestingly, the first video cameras appeared in the 1930s and were used for television broadcasts. But the real breakthrough came in the 1980s, when portable cameras such as the Sony Handycam appeared, allowing people to shoot video at home.

In the 1990s, video cameras went digital, making them even more accessible and convenient. And then came a new era - smartphones with cameras that turned each of us into a cameraman.

Penguin Day is an unofficial but very nice holiday that is celebrated annually on January 20. It is dedicated to the amazing birds that cannot fly, but swim perfectly and live in the harshest conditions on the planet - penguins. This day not only celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of penguins, but also draws attention to the issues of their survival, which are becoming increasingly important due to climate change and human interference in natural environments.

Interestingly, the date was not chosen by chance: it is at this time that Adélie penguins, one of the most common species, complete their migration season and return to their nesting colonies in Antarctica. Their loyalty to their partners and incredible colony organization are an example of mutual assistance and endurance.

Today, believers honor the memory of St. Eutymius the Great, one of the most venerated saints known for his asceticism and the power of prayer.

Yevfimiy was born in the city of Melita in Armenia. At the age of three, he was left without his father, who was a pagan. His Christian mother entrusted the upbringing of her son to Bishop Otria of Melita, who baptized the boy, ordained him a priest, and entrusted him with the supervision of the monasteries in the area.

At the age of 28, Euphemius went on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem. After visiting all the shrines, he joined the hermits who lived nearby. At first he settled in the Faran Lavra next to St. Chariton, and later became the spiritual brother of the hermit Theoktistos.

Five years later, Euphemius and Theoktistos settled in the desert, leading the life of ascetics. Word of their piety spread, and many people began to come to join the ascetic life. Euthymius, seeking to preserve their solitude, sent them to Theoktistos, who founded a monastery. Euphemius' cave turned into a church, and he became the confessor of the brotherhood, although he rarely left his secluded place.

In 420, Euphemius healed an Arab phylacterist who converted to Christianity under the name Peter. This attracted even more pilgrims seeking healing. Euthymius left the monastery and settled in another place, where he was supported by the locals, including the head of the village, who built the monastery after Euthymius had cast out a demon from his son.

When the Palestinian monasticism leaned toward monophysitism, Euphemius continued to defend the Orthodox faith, returning to Jerusalem only after the appointment of Juvenal as patriarch.

The saint died in 473 and was buried in the monastery he founded. In the XX century, the ruins of the monastery were excavated, but the relics of the saint were never found.

Also remembered are St. Euphemius the hermit and St. Lawrence the hermit of the Kyiv Caves, who spent their lives in prayer and deeds, and the martyrs Inna, Pina, and Rimma, who died for the Christian faith.

This day is considered special for prayer and spiritual purification. Believers turn to the saints with a request for strengthening their faith, health, and protection from adversity.

What you can do:

Spend time praying and going to church.

Help those who need support, especially the elderly or sick.

Do household chores that bring benefit and order to the home.

What not to do:

Conflict, quarrel, or judge others.

Refuse to help or be indifferent to other people's problems.