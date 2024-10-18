Intense frosts are expected in Ukraine over the next two nights - Ukrainian Weather Center
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Weather Center warns of intense frosts in Ukraine over the next two nights due to an anticyclone from the north. Temperatures are expected to drop to 0.5°C in most regions, except for the southeast.
Over the next two nights, Ukraine is expected to experience intense frosts due to the influence of an anticyclone from the northern latitudes. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha during a briefing on Friday, UNN reports.
The drop in temperature in Ukraine is caused by a high-pressure anticyclone. In it, air circulation occurs in such a way that the cold air mass comes from the northern latitudes, and therefore the cold came from there
According to her, most regions in Ukraine are experiencing temperature drops and frosts.
“There are frosts at night. They are of the I and II hazard levels, which means they are on the ground and in the air. Over the next 2 nights, we will have quite intense frosts of about 0.5 degrees in different regions of the country,” she added.
The spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Weather Center said that only the southeast will be affected by frost overnight, as it is cloudy and there are light rains in some places.
Recall
Frosts 0-5° were predicted in Ukraine starting October 17. The cold snap will affect most regions.