"Inhulets" follows "Chornomorets" in leaving the UPL, while "Left Bank" and "Vorskla" will play in the стыковых - results of the first matches of the 30th round of the UPL

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 22129 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22480 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29498 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45139 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42473 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42516 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44767 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45401 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144849 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66799 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM • 24316 views

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

May 23, 08:37 AM • 31439 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86092 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

10:16 AM • 15016 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 69048 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 22129 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144851 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 241182 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 321521 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 310598 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 5570 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 9818 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 86160 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 124888 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 166380 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

"Inhulets" follows "Chornomorets" in leaving the UPL, while "Left Bank" and "Vorskla" will play in the стыковых - results of the first matches of the 30th round of the UPL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Inhulets left the UPL following Chornomorets, and Vorskla and Left Bank will play in the play-offs. Obolon defeated Left Bank and remained in the UPL.

"Inhulets" follows "Chornomorets" in leaving the UPL, while "Left Bank" and "Vorskla" will play in the стыковых - results of the first matches of the 30th round of the UPL

Petrovsky "Ingulets", after a draw with Poltava "Vorskla", leaves the Ukrainian Premier League following Odessa "Chernomorets". However, this draw allowed the Poltava team to guarantee themselves a residence permit in the elite for the time being. At the same time, Kyiv "Obolon", thanks to the victory over "Left Bank", remains in the UPL for another season, reports UNN.

Details

"Obolon" - "Left Bank"

The match at "Obolon-Arena" was scheduled to start at 15:30, but due to the announced air alert in the capital, the match was postponed. After the retreat, the match between "Obolon" and "Left Bank" was resumed at 16:00. In fact, this match was decisive for "Obolon", which had 29 points, because the victory of "Vorskla" in the parallel match could shake the chances of "brewers" to maintain their registration in the UPL. However, "Obolon" would be satisfied with a draw.

"Left Bank", even in case of victory, would still be in the zone of transition matches. The fate of the game was determined by the only goal of "Obolon" Vitaly Grusha at the beginning of the second half. Having exceeded the plan, the "brewers" not only kept their place in the elite, but also bypassed "LNZ" from Cherkasy in the table, finishing the season in 11th place for the time being. "LNZ" will play against "Veres" on Sunday and will have a chance to overtake "Obolon" in the tournament.

"Left Bank" finished 14th, which allows them to stay in the UPL, but for this it is necessary to win in the joints.

"Ingulets" - "Vorskla"

As in the case of the match "Obolon" - "Left Bank", the match in Kirovohrad region was supposed to start at 15:30, but due to the air alert it was also postponed to 16:00. Only victories were necessary for "Ingulets" and "Vorskla".

In this case, the club from Petrovo could get into the joints, and send "Vorskla" to a league below. Already in the 34th minute, "Vorskla" forward Vladislav Kulach opened the scoring, scoring his first goal after returning to the Poltava team.

However, 20 minutes before the end of the match, "Ingulets" midfielder Stanislav-Nuri Malysh equalized the score on the scoreboard, which gave the team from Petrovo a chance, but no more, and a draw was equivalent to a defeat.

What's next

According to the results of the first matches of the tour, "Ingulets" with 24 points leaves the Ukrainian Premier League. Earlier, Odessa "Chernomorets", which drew with Kyiv "Dynamo" in the last round, left the elite division of Ukraine.

"Vorskla" and "Left Bank" will play in play-off matches with the teams of 3rd and 4th place of the First League of Ukraine.

Today, May 23, the draw procedure for the play-offs for the right to participate in the UPL in the 2025/26 season took place at the House of Football.

According to the draw, the 4th team of the First League will meet with the 13th team of the UPL in the fight for the right to participate in the UPL Championship. In this case, "Vorskla" will play with the 4th team of the First League.

"Left Bank" will meet with the 3rd team of the First League. The first matches will be held on May 29, and the return matches on June 1.

It should be noted that the First League still has intrigue. "Epicenter" from Kamianets-Podilskyi has already definitely moved up in class, but two rounds before the end, 5 teams at once can reach the elite division, including SC "Poltava", "Kudrivka", "Metalist 1925", "Agribusiness" and "Metalist".

Let us remind

Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, a round before the finish, secured gold medals of champions of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Ukrainian Premier League
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
Brent
$64.63
Bitcoin
$108,924.90
S&P 500
$5,792.97
Tesla
$337.34
Газ TTF
$35.98
Золото
$3,359.81
Ethereum
$2,579.70