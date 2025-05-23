"Inhulets" follows "Chornomorets" in leaving the UPL, while "Left Bank" and "Vorskla" will play in the стыковых - results of the first matches of the 30th round of the UPL

Petrovsky "Ingulets", after a draw with Poltava "Vorskla", leaves the Ukrainian Premier League following Odessa "Chernomorets". However, this draw allowed the Poltava team to guarantee themselves a residence permit in the elite for the time being. At the same time, Kyiv "Obolon", thanks to the victory over "Left Bank", remains in the UPL for another season, reports UNN.

Details

"Obolon" - "Left Bank"

The match at "Obolon-Arena" was scheduled to start at 15:30, but due to the announced air alert in the capital, the match was postponed. After the retreat, the match between "Obolon" and "Left Bank" was resumed at 16:00. In fact, this match was decisive for "Obolon", which had 29 points, because the victory of "Vorskla" in the parallel match could shake the chances of "brewers" to maintain their registration in the UPL. However, "Obolon" would be satisfied with a draw.

"Left Bank", even in case of victory, would still be in the zone of transition matches. The fate of the game was determined by the only goal of "Obolon" Vitaly Grusha at the beginning of the second half. Having exceeded the plan, the "brewers" not only kept their place in the elite, but also bypassed "LNZ" from Cherkasy in the table, finishing the season in 11th place for the time being. "LNZ" will play against "Veres" on Sunday and will have a chance to overtake "Obolon" in the tournament.

"Left Bank" finished 14th, which allows them to stay in the UPL, but for this it is necessary to win in the joints.

"Ingulets" - "Vorskla"

As in the case of the match "Obolon" - "Left Bank", the match in Kirovohrad region was supposed to start at 15:30, but due to the air alert it was also postponed to 16:00. Only victories were necessary for "Ingulets" and "Vorskla".

In this case, the club from Petrovo could get into the joints, and send "Vorskla" to a league below. Already in the 34th minute, "Vorskla" forward Vladislav Kulach opened the scoring, scoring his first goal after returning to the Poltava team.

However, 20 minutes before the end of the match, "Ingulets" midfielder Stanislav-Nuri Malysh equalized the score on the scoreboard, which gave the team from Petrovo a chance, but no more, and a draw was equivalent to a defeat.

What's next

According to the results of the first matches of the tour, "Ingulets" with 24 points leaves the Ukrainian Premier League. Earlier, Odessa "Chernomorets", which drew with Kyiv "Dynamo" in the last round, left the elite division of Ukraine.

"Vorskla" and "Left Bank" will play in play-off matches with the teams of 3rd and 4th place of the First League of Ukraine.

Today, May 23, the draw procedure for the play-offs for the right to participate in the UPL in the 2025/26 season took place at the House of Football.

According to the draw, the 4th team of the First League will meet with the 13th team of the UPL in the fight for the right to participate in the UPL Championship. In this case, "Vorskla" will play with the 4th team of the First League.

"Left Bank" will meet with the 3rd team of the First League. The first matches will be held on May 29, and the return matches on June 1.

It should be noted that the First League still has intrigue. "Epicenter" from Kamianets-Podilskyi has already definitely moved up in class, but two rounds before the end, 5 teams at once can reach the elite division, including SC "Poltava", "Kudrivka", "Metalist 1925", "Agribusiness" and "Metalist".

Let us remind

Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, a round before the finish, secured gold medals of champions of Ukraine.