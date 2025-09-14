Infrastructure damage in Kyiv region: railway routes being rerouted and assistance provided to victims

$41.310.10
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Frontline situation: enemy suffers devastating losses in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
Ukraine plans to create a Kill Zone with drone lines up to 30 km on the front – Shmyhal
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years
Infrastructure damage in Kyiv region: railway routes being rerouted and assistance provided to victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

Infrastructure in Fastiv district of Kyiv region has been damaged. This has led to the rerouting of passengers of train 73 Kharkiv – Przemyśl to Kyiv. Also, three women have been provided with medical assistance due to an acute stress reaction.

Infrastructure damage in Kyiv region: railway routes being rerouted and assistance provided to victims

Due to an incident involving infrastructure damage in Fastiv district, a transfer of passengers from train 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl to Kyiv has been organized. Assistance is being provided to people who experienced stress due to the event.

UNN reports with reference to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Details

Damage to railway infrastructure in Fastiv district of Kyiv region - KODA, "Ukrzaliznytsia" and rescue service specialists are working to eliminate the consequences.

A transfer of passengers from train 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl to Kyiv was organized:

  • the first part by bus;
    • the rest later - by train, which will then depart on an altered route.

      Three women received medical assistance - acute stress reaction. The emergency medical team is accompanying the passengers on the train to the capital

      - Kalashnyk reported.

      Deviations from the schedule have been confirmed, but railway workers are speeding up trains and working on all necessary connections manually.

      To prevent morning traffic complications on the section where the emergency occurred, Ukrzaliznytsia has organized a tactical movement of suburban trains to/from Boyarka throughout Sunday.

      Recall

      Infrastructure damage near Kyiv due to an emergency: a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on an altered route.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyEvents
      Ukrainian Railways
      Kyiv
      Kharkiv