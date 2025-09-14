Infrastructure damage in Kyiv region: railway routes being rerouted and assistance provided to victims

Due to an incident involving infrastructure damage in Fastiv district, a transfer of passengers from train 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl to Kyiv has been organized. Assistance is being provided to people who experienced stress due to the event.

UNN reports with reference to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Details

Damage to railway infrastructure in Fastiv district of Kyiv region - KODA, "Ukrzaliznytsia" and rescue service specialists are working to eliminate the consequences.

A transfer of passengers from train 73 Kharkiv - Przemyśl to Kyiv was organized:

the first part by bus;

the rest later - by train, which will then depart on an altered route.

Three women received medical assistance - acute stress reaction. The emergency medical team is accompanying the passengers on the train to the capital - Kalashnyk reported.

Deviations from the schedule have been confirmed, but railway workers are speeding up trains and working on all necessary connections manually.

To prevent morning traffic complications on the section where the emergency occurred, Ukrzaliznytsia has organized a tactical movement of suburban trains to/from Boyarka throughout Sunday.

Infrastructure damage near Kyiv due to an emergency: a number of trains passing through Boyarka station will run on an altered route.