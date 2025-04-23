$41.520.14
Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Information about the distribution of leaflets with enemy propaganda in the capital turned out to be fake – Kyiv Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3414 views

Kyiv police checked the reports of posted leaflets with the symbols of the occupiers, but the information was not confirmed. The photos accompanying the report turned out to be photomontage.

Information about the distribution of leaflets with enemy propaganda in the capital turned out to be fake – Kyiv Police

Law enforcement officers checked the messages spread in Telegram channels that unknown persons in Kyiv posted leaflets with symbols of the occupation forces and propaganda slogans. The information was not confirmed, the Kyiv Police said, reports UNN.

Details

Reports about propaganda posters pasted in Kyiv appeared in the information space on Wednesday, April 23, in the morning. The specified information was registered. Employees of the territorial units of the Kyiv police went to check it. But during a thorough inspection of the capital's districts, law enforcement officers did not find any such leaflet.

Occupants recruit children through graffiti and leaflets: details of the scheme18.04.25, 04:58 • 5389 views

The police also reported that during a detailed analysis of the photos that accompanied the fake messages, it turned out that they were made using photomontage.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council warned that enemy Telegram channels are spreading fake news about changes to the Electoral Code, where Ukrainians abroad allegedly cannot vote in the presidential elections.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Telegram
Kyiv
