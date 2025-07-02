$41.820.04
Publications
Exclusives
Information about failed NMT and non-attendance of participants is not true - Ministry of Education and Science

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 237 views

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi refuted information about the failed NMT-2025, stating that the results have improved compared to last year. In particular, the percentage of those who failed mathematics decreased from 14% to 11.5%.

Information about failed NMT and non-attendance of participants is not true - Ministry of Education and Science

Information that the NMT in 2025 allegedly failed is not true. This year's NMT results were better than last year. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Mykhailo Vynnytskyi on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

There was a lot of information on social networks about the allegedly failed NMT, that there was no turnout - all this is not true. We see that this year's results are better than last year. For example, if last year 14% failed mathematics, this year it's approximately 11.5%. This is still a large percentage, but we must understand that stability and improved results are what characterize our admission campaign this year

- said Vynnytskyi.

Recall

The results of all main sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) have been posted in personal accounts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
