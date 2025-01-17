Influential US House committee to be headed by critic of aid to Ukraine

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has elected Rick Crawford, a critic of aid to Ukraine, to head the influential Intelligence Committee. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Crawford's appointment as chairman of the influential Lower House Intelligence Committee became known less than a day after Mike Turner's unexpected removal from this position.

Johnson explained his decision by saying that the intelligence community needed a "fresh start" and that US President-elect Donald Trump had nothing to do with it.

At the same time, as the publication reminds us, Turner diverged from Trump in his views on Ukraine, becoming one of its strongest supporters, and advocated for continued security assistance and accelerated supplies.

Rick Crawford, who will chair the House Intelligence Committee, said he supports military aid to Ukraine, but is against "sending your tax dollars on a European vacation to pay for government salaries or subsidies to some other country's farmers.

In April 2024, he voted against a $60.8 billion aid package to Ukraine and its allies, which included $9 billion in economic aid.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , Trump's aides admittedthat the promise to make peace in Ukraine in one day was an election bluff. According to new estimates, it will take months or more to resolve the conflict.