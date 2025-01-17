ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126618 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115546 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123583 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155751 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107952 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152889 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104139 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113734 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Influential US House committee to be headed by critic of aid to Ukraine

Influential US House committee to be headed by critic of aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25942 views

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives appoints Rick Crawford as chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Crawford previously voted against the $60.8 billion aid package for Ukraine and criticized economic support.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has elected Rick Crawford, a critic of aid to Ukraine, to head the influential Intelligence Committee. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Crawford's appointment as chairman of the influential Lower House Intelligence Committee became known less than a day after Mike Turner's unexpected removal from this position.

Johnson explained his decision by saying that the intelligence community needed a "fresh start" and that US President-elect Donald Trump had nothing to do with it.

At the same time, as the publication reminds us, Turner diverged from Trump in his views on Ukraine, becoming one of its strongest supporters, and advocated for continued security assistance and accelerated supplies.

Rick Crawford, who will chair the House Intelligence Committee, said he supports military aid to Ukraine, but is against "sending your tax dollars on a European vacation to pay for government salaries or subsidies to some other country's farmers.

In April 2024, he voted against a $60.8 billion aid package to Ukraine and its allies, which included $9 billion in economic aid.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , Trump's aides admittedthat the promise to make peace in Ukraine in one day was an election bluff. According to new estimates, it will take months or more to resolve the conflict.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising